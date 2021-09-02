Some Idaho court workers, not on priority list, still get vaccine

Workers at the Ada County Courthouse and federal courthouse in Boise were offered vaccinations Monday, though health officials say they aren't eligible until April.

BOISE, Idaho — Some state and federal judges and court staffers are getting access to Idaho’s limited doses of coronavirus vaccine even though they aren't on the state’s vaccine priority list.

It's creating confusion as courthouse workers who interact with prisoners and the public face a hodgepodge of rules nationwide on their place in line.

Workers with a federal court and a county courthouse in Boise, Idaho’s largest city, were offered vaccinations Monday, though state health officials say they aren't eligible until April.

Courts nationwide have pushed for earlier vaccine access and have been turned down in many states as health officials work to prioritize those who are at greatest risk.

The state vaccine rollout opened up to Idahoans aged 65 and older on Feb. 1, but availability for the vaccine slots is limited, meaning many seniors are still waiting for an appointment to open up.

About 250,000 people fall into the subgroup of residents 65 and older, officials say.

