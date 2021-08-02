Watch live at 6 p.m.: Boise School District to discuss criteria to return to in-person learning

The board meeting will be live-streamed on KTVB.COM and the KTVB YouTube channel.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise School District (BSD) Board of Trustees is set to meet for a regular board meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 8.

During the meeting, Dr. Kenny Bramwell of St. Luke's, Dr. Mark Nassir of Saint Alphonsus, and Gina Pannell with Central District Health (CDH) will offer recommendations for in-person learning to trustees.

The board will schedule special meetings to receive timely updates on returning to full-time in-person if needed.

Last week, BSD formed an Exploratory Committee made up of teachers, parents, principals and school nurses from different areas of the district elementary and secondary schools. The committee is responsible for making recommendations to the board regarding when and how students should return to full-time in-person learning.

Factors under consideration include, but are not limited to:

Ability to physically distance with all students back in-person

Timeline when the majority of staff will be fully vaccinated, including our most vulnerable population age 65 and older who can be severely impacted by COVID-19

Warmer weather conditions that will allow for more fresh air being brought into the buildings

Ability to use outside space to help with physical distancing

Advice from medical professionals and Central District Health

The trend of COVID-19 cases in our community

Adequate turnaround time to fully staff & support Food Service & Transportation operations prior to return to five-days-a-week in-person learning.

On Monday, BSD parents and staff received a survey that will help the district gauge interest and support for returning to in-person learning five days a week. The board may use this survey to determine when students return to in-person learning during future meetings.