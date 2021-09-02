Idaho launches new web page to provide transparency on COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Per Gov. Little's executive order, the page shows vaccine doses allocated to individual providers and the number of doses that remain for them to administer.

BOISE, Idaho — The state of Idaho has launched a new page that aims to provide transparent data on the distribution and allocation of the COVID-19 vaccine throughout the state.

The new tool, available here, comes after Gov. Brad Little issued an executive order on Jan. 28.

The page provides updated information on the number of vaccine doses that individual providers and local public health districts have been allocated and the number of doses that remain for them to administer.

According to Little, the dashboard helps ensure the vaccine is getting out in a timely fashion.

"Safety and transparency are paramount in the rollout of COVID-19 vaccine in Idaho," Little said in a statement. "We owe it to Idahoans to get first doses administered to people who want it within seven days of the doses coming into Idaho.

"Using the new COVID-19 vaccine administration transparency data available through my executive order," he added, "we will be able to tell if a provider is not administering their allocated doses quickly enough so we can step in to help speed things up."

Little's office said Idaho's progress on vaccine administration has improved since the governor issued the executive order, which implemented new reporting requirements for vaccine providers.

As of last Friday, according to the state, 84% of first doses received in Idaho have been administered, and Idaho is now keeping pace with the majority of other states.

Little urged Idahoans to remain patient because the demand for the vaccine still far outpaces the supply.

Last week, Idahoans age 65 and older - nearly 270,000 people - became eligible to receive the vaccine. But because Idaho is currently receiving only about 25,000 doses a week, it's expected to take several months to get through that population group.

