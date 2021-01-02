Vaccine slots fill up rapidly as eligibility expands to Idaho seniors

Idaho hospitals are already struggling to keep up with the demand for COVID-19 vaccines the first day the state expanded eligibility to people over 65.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho hospitals are already struggling to keep up with the demand for COVID-19 vaccines as the state expanded eligibility to those over age 65.

St. Luke's told KTVB that as of 8:20 a.m. Monday, the hospital was completely out of vaccine appointments. No more St. Luke's appointments can be made until the next shipment of doses comes in, a spokeswoman said, and it is unclear when that will happen.

Seniors trying to get their first COVID-19 shot at St. Luke's will need to continue to check back to see when new appointments are available.

PLEASE do NOT call @StLukesHealth hospitals or clinics trying to get an appointment for a #COVID19Vaccine. All appointments at this time are now full. We will add more as we get more vaccine. Thanks for your help w/ this as we need to ensure people who need care today can get it. — Anita Kissée (@StLukesAnita) February 1, 2021

Saint Alphonsus also had no more vaccine sign-ups available as of 9 a.m. Monday. The hospital group announced Saturday that COVID-19 vaccination appointments would be completely canceled in Nampa and at Saint Alphonsus Medical Group clinics due to limited availability. Those who signed up for a slot at those locations will need to check back and reschedule.

The hospital system said that Saint Alphonsus locations in Boise and Oregon were still able to give out doses to those who have an appointment already.

"We regret this inconvenience for our patients and look forward to offering 1st dose to newly eligible patients when vaccine inventory is once again available," Saint Alphonsus said in a post online.

More than 369,000 Idahoans fall into this stage of the vaccine rollout. The rollout was expanded to those over 65 after first being made available to teachers, healthcare workers, emergency responders, corrections employees, and assisted living facility residents and workers, among others.

Due to Idaho's limited supply of doses, many healthcare providers are working to vaccinate the most vulnerable seniors first, with some only accepting appointments from people age 80 and up.

Those who are older are at greater risk from the coronavirus, health officials say, as they are more likely to experience serious or life-threatening complications of the virus, particularly if they have other health issues.

