Idaho coronavirus latest: 10 deaths, 1,025 confirmed cases, Ada County now has 360 cases

Idaho's number of deaths and cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, continue to climb amid a worldwide pandemic.
New confirmed Idaho cases, closures and resources to help are announced every day.
Facts:
- We are constantly updating our interactive map and timeline tracking the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Idaho, with a county-by-county breakdown
- Idaho Gov. Brad Little has issued a 21-day stay-at-home order, beginning March 25, for the entire state. Everyone should do their part to prevent the spread of coronavirus, but essential businesses will be open.
Latest Idaho coronavirus updates:
Saturday, April 4
In case you missed it, an Idaho doctor claimed she was fired after attempting to wear a mask in a Boise hospital.
1:54 p.m. - Idaho confirmed cases reaches 1,025. Ada County confirmed cases up to 360.
11:20 a.m. - Tamarack Resort announced limited resort access through May 1
Although recreation and restaurant operations were suspended on March 17, Tamarack Resort announced on Saturday that the resort will have limited access through May 1. No guest access will be allowed at this time.
Guests who purchased lodging and event tickets for the beginning of May will be refunded in full if the reopening is further delayed, according to a press release.
9:28 a.m. - Idaho Fish and Game Commission temporarily suspends nonresident license and tag sales
IFG has temporarily suspended several types of nonresident fishing and hunting licenses and tags effective immediately. The temporary suspension will go into effect immediately and will remain in place until Idaho public health orders are consistent with sale protocol, according to an IDFG press release.
Friday, April 3
5:22 p.m. - Idaho now has 1,015 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide
4:44 p.m. - Idaho Department of Corrections staff member tests positive for COVID-19
IDOC officials said a staff member at the Idaho Maximum Security Institute tested positive for the coronavirus. The staff member has recovered and is currently symptom-free. Health officials said the staff member was not contagious when they last worked and they don't believe there was any exposure.
3:45 p.m. - Bannock County confirms additional case of the coronavirus
3:10 p.m. - Twin Falls County has first death due to COVID-19
Health officials with the South Central Public Health District announced that a woman in her 70s with underlying health conditions had died because of COVID-19. This is the first confirmed coronavirus death in the county.
Officials added she was hospitalized and that the death comes at the heels of community spread being confirmed in the county.
IDOC officials added that they have tested 16 inmates for COVID-19, 14 have come back negative and two more are currently pending.
10:24 a.m. - Boise Music Festival, originally scheduled for June 27, 2020, announces event cancellation following coronavirus outbreaks in Idaho.
