Idaho educators worried about funding shortfall

With a change to how schools receive money, administrators believe they are not getting all the money promised during the legislative session.

IDAHO, USA — Two months after the legislative session, school administrators and education advocates claim schools are not getting the full amount lawmakers set aside.

"They were promised $330 million," Reclaim Idaho founder Luke Mayville said. "They're getting about $115 million short of that."

To hold Governor Brad Little accountable, Mayville said they started a petition. More than 7,000 people have already signed it. Hundreds of teachers, administrators and support staff submitted stories about potential impacts.

He said the shortfall happened after the state changed back to an attendance-based funding model. During the pandemic, schools temporarily got money based on enrollment.

Idaho is one of few states to fund schools this way, said Heather Dennis, Anser Charter School executive director.

"With enrollment-based funding, you're getting paid for the students you are actually serving," she said. "With attendance-based funding, you're still serving all those students, but you're not getting paid for a percentage of them."

Dennis said they are already feeling the effects. Changing models results in a $189,000 difference for the charter. To accommodate, they are putting off hiring additional teaching staff and paraprofessionals.

Twin Falls School District anticipates staffing reductions. Superintendent Brady Dickinson said they will have to cut 10 positions.

"The frustration will be from parents and staff members when you have some of those larger class sizes," he said, "because you're not able to have all the staff that you'd like to have."

In an email, an Idaho State Board of Education spokesperson wrote, "The legislature does not support continuing to use enrollment, rather than attendance, to calculate funding for public schools. Therefore, the State Board will not take up consideration of another temporary rule to use enrollment for the 2023-2024 school year.”

Dickinson said the board's stance did not take him by surprise since administrators always knew Idaho would eventually change back to the attendance model.

However, he believes members should find other ways to help school districts deal with the shortfall. Some districts, especially those in rural areas, will be hit harder than others.

Additionally, Dickinson said they are still working with parents to ensure students regularly go to class. Coming out of the pandemic, attendance has only gotten worse.

"It would be so helpful while we're working to get those attendance rates up, if there was some temporary language to help this year, so that we didn't see some so much of that of those funds left on the table," he said.

Dickinson, Mayville and Dennis all encouraged people who are concerned to contact Gov. Little's office. Mayville said the governor has an obligation to fulfill his historic promises.

KTVB reached out to Gov. Little's office for a comment. His press secretary said, "We will continue to monitor efforts to improve school attendance to pre-pandemic levels and make any necessary adjustments in collaboration with the Legislature, education leaders, and stakeholders.”

