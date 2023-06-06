A minor dies after being hit by a car in Jerome

JEROME, Idaho — According to the Idaho State Police (ISP), a juvenile was killed after being hit by a car in Jerome today around 2:00 p.m. The minor ran into the street on the 600 Block of N. Fillmore Street, they were taken to the hospital but then died from their injuries.
ISP said that a 72-year-old woman from Jerome driving a 2019 Jeep Cherokee on N. Fillmore Street when the juvenile ran into the road near 6th Ave. East. The driver of the Jeep was wearing a seatbelt and ISP did not report that she had injuries.
The name of the victim and driver have not been released at this time. ISP said the investigation is ongoing.
