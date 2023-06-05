Holy carp! Idaho Free Fishing Day

Free Fishing Day on June 10, is an Idaho tradition. Idaho Fish & Game have several events scheduled.

IDAHO, USA — People that are experienced anglers or first-time fishers can experience Free Fishing Day in Idaho on June 10. The Idaho tradition, put on by Idaho Fish & Game (IDFG) celebrates the sport in Idaho and people can fish on that day without a license at many ponds, reservoirs and lakes.

"If you have never been fishing, Free Fishing Day is also a great day to learn. Fish and Game personnel and volunteers set up several free events at local fishing waters throughout the state to help first-timers discover the joys of fishing." the IDFG website states. "There are a limited number of loaner rods and reels available to practice with but if you have your own equipment you are encouraged to bring it."

IDFG also wants to remind people that kids 13 and under are not required to have a fishing license and that trout ranging 10" to 13" are catchable.

“In the month leading up to Free Fishing Day, Fish and Game hatcheries stocked about 500,000 catchable rainbow trout throughout the state,” Fish and Game Hatchery Manager Bryan Grant said.

IDFG said that every region in the state is hosting events to celebrate. Below is a list of areas listed on the website:

Panhandle

Clearwater

Southwest

Magic Valley

Southeast

Upper Snake

Salmon

The department added that all other fishing rules still apply on Free Fishing Day. For more information on rules, events and locations people can go to idfg.idaho.gov.

Watch more Local News: