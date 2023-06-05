More hearings next week on the Boise zoning code rewrite

From June 12 - June 15, the public will have more opportunity to share their thoughts on the proposed code.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise City Council will hold hearings for the modern zoning code next week in order to provide the public a chance to give verbal testimony before the decision is made.

According to Tim Keane, Boise’s Planning and Development Services Director, the zoning code rewrite maps out the future design and development of the entire city. One of its themes is increasing density, which means more homes with smaller footprints.

The whole idea of this plan, Keane previously told KTVB, is to increase density in order to build where roads and utilities already exist, so residents don't have to pay to connect more to areas that are sprawling farther out.

But, some critics say the code would reduce the amount of affordable housing by pushing for the redevelopment of the neighborhoods where residents can find already affordable homes, making those costs skyrocket -- and that neighbors may not always be notified about new developments near their property.

Boise has made their executive summary of the zoning code public, available here.

Written comments will be accepted until June 8, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. to zoningrewrite@cityofboise.org.

The hearing will take place at Boise City Hall in the Maryanne Jordan Council Chambers. Here is the schedule:

• Monday, June 12: 4:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Presentation from staff and neighborhood associations

• Tuesday, June 13: 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Public testimony

• Wednesday, June 14: 4:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Public testimony

• Thursday, June 15: 4:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Q&A, rebuttal, deliberations and decision

The hearings will also be available to view through a live stream on the "City of Boise Public Meetings" YouTube Channel.

