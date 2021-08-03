Woman, 2 teens arrested after Caldwell Jacksons robbery

The 16-year-old boys are charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery, while Krystine Lopez is charged with harboring a felony fugitive.

Three people are facing charges in connection to a robbery at a gas station in Caldwell Thursday.

Krystine Lopez, 20, and two 16-year-old boys were arrested Sunday at a home in the 2400 block of S. Montana in Caldwell.

Police say the boys, who have not been identified because they are juveniles, are charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery. Lopez is charged with harboring a felony fugitive.

The robbery happened early Thursday morning at the Jacksons store at the corner of Montana Avenue and Walnut Street in Caldwell. The robber pulled a handgun and demanded money from the register, police say, then left the store with the cash.

No one was injured in the robbery.

Investigators say the two teens had originally planned to rob the Maverick gas station near 10th Avenue and Ustick Road about an hour before the Jacksons robbery, but were interrupted.

The 16-year-olds are being held at the Canyon County Juvenile Detention Center, while Lopez is held in the Canyon County Jail.