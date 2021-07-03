x
Crime

Southern Idaho man facing murder charge years after wife's death

32-year-old Jimmy Lee Murphy took out a $650,000 life insurance policy on his wife just weeks before she was killed, police say.

BURLEY, Idaho — A south-central Idaho man has been charged with first-degree murder following the shooting death of his wife in 2014. 

Authorities say 32-year-old Jimmy Lee Murphy was taken into custody Wednesday. Murphy took out a $650,000 life insurance policy on his wife just weeks before she was killed in what police say was a staged robbery. 

The insurance company refused to pay the $650,000 claim. Whitney Murphy, who was 26, died at the couple's home in Cassia County. 

Police say Jimmy Lee Murphy at the time of his arrest was outfitting a van to live in and was preparing to leave the area.

