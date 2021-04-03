Police searching for suspect after robbery at Caldwell gas station

The robber pulled out a handgun and demanded cash, police say, then ran out of the store with the money.

CALDWELL, Idaho — One man is on the run after an armed robbery at a Caldwell gas station early Thursday morning.

The robbery happened at 4:45 a.m. at the Jacksons store at the corner of Montana Avenue and Walnut Street, just off of Linden Street.

Caldwell Police Lt. Joey Hoadley told KTVB the suspect appeared to be a Hispanic man who was in his late teens or early 20's. He was wearing a black sweatshirt, jeans, a black face mask, and a black and red Chicago Bulls hat.

The robber pulled out a handgun and demanded cash, Hoadley said, then ran out of the store with the money. Police say the man headed north on Montana Avenue, then got into a dark-colored passenger car nearby and drove away.

No shots were fired and no one was hurt during the robbery. No suspects are in custody, and investigators are currently searching and following up on leads, police say.

Images of the suspect were captured on surveillance cameras. Anyone who recognizes the man, or has any information, is asked to contact the Caldwell Police Department or call CrimeStoppers at 208-343-COPS.

