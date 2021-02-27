Garden City police arrest 2 16-year-old boys for armed robbery

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — Garden City police announced that officers have arrested two teenage boys for the armed robbery of a gas station that happened blocks away from the apartment they were found at.
Police say the armed robbery happened at a convivence store on the 9500 block of Chinden Boulevard in Garden City, off of the intersection with Maple Grove Road and Garrett Street.
The robbery happened at about 11:45 p.m. on Friday, according to police, when two masked males walked into the store, displayed a weapon and demanded money. They took off with an unknown amount of money and some items.
During the investigation, officers identified two 16-year-old boys as the suspects. Police say they found the suspects in an apartment on the 5800 block of Garrett Street, less than a half-mile from the scene of the crime.
The boys have been charged with felony armed robbery and were booked into the Ada County Detention Center.
Due to the suspects being minors, their identities were not released by the Garden City Police Department.