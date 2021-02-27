Garden City police arrest 2 16-year-old boys for armed robbery

The boys have been charged with felony armed robbery and were booked into the Ada County Detention Center.

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — Garden City police announced that officers have arrested two teenage boys for the armed robbery of a gas station that happened blocks away from the apartment they were found at.

Police say the armed robbery happened at a convivence store on the 9500 block of Chinden Boulevard in Garden City, off of the intersection with Maple Grove Road and Garrett Street.

The robbery happened at about 11:45 p.m. on Friday, according to police, when two masked males walked into the store, displayed a weapon and demanded money. They took off with an unknown amount of money and some items.

During the investigation, officers identified two 16-year-old boys as the suspects. Police say they found the suspects in an apartment on the 5800 block of Garrett Street, less than a half-mile from the scene of the crime.

