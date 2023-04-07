Meth, fentanyl seized in Twin Falls traffic stop

The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office said the 4.6 pounds of fentanyl found equals one million lethal doses. 24.6 pounds of meth were also seized Friday.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Three men were arrested Friday morning after deputies with the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office seized methamphetamine and powdered fentanyl during a traffic stop on US Highway 93.

According to the sheriff's office, 24.6 pounds of meth and 2 kilos, or 4.6 pounds, of powdered fentanyl were found Friday. The three men were charged with drug trafficking methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver for the fentanyl.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office said the 4.6 pounds of powdered fentanyl equals one million lethal doses, and has a street value of $1 million.

In less than two weeks, deputies have confiscated more than three million lethal doses of fentanyl and $3.2 million worth of narcotics in Twin Falls County.

25-year-old Wilson Fontes Mendvil, 23-year-old Elton Loza and 24-year-old Hugo Hector were booked into the James R. Munn Criminal Detention Center Friday following the traffic stop on US Highway 93.

"I am extremely proud of the work of these deputies, for their training and their diligence," Twin Falls County Sheriff Tom Carter said in Friday's news release. "Getting these drugs off the street is a huge win for our community."

More photos from Friday's traffic stop are included in the Facebook post below:

