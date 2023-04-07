'Keep an open mind': Jury selected in Lori Vallow Daybell trial

The jury, which consists of 10 men and eight women, were given numerous instructions by the judge on Friday regarding the case.

BOISE, Idaho — The final jury selected in the murder trial for Lori Vallow, or Lori Vallow Daybell, left the Ada County Courthouse for the day with numerous specific instructions from the judge in order to maintain a fair trial through the next eight weeks.

The jury, consisting of 10 women and eight men, also includes six alternates. Those alternates will not be informed of their status until deliberations begin so they can hear all the evidence against Vallow, a judge said Friday.

Vallow is charged with murder, conspiracy and grand theft related to the deaths of her two children, Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Tylee Ryan, and her husband's late wife, Tammy Daybell, in eastern Idaho. Her husband Chad Daybell is also charged in the murders and will be tried separately in Ada County at a date still to be determined. Prosecutors were previously seeking the death penalty against Vallow Daybell but it was later taken off the table by a judge as a way to sanction the prosecution for late discovery disclosure.

The jury selection was made official after prosecutors and the defense were given an opportunity to "strike" jurors they didn't want on the real jury. The court began with 42 potential jurors and each side was given the ability to eliminate 12 people they did not want on the jury. This was done in silence, as attorneys do not have disclose why they have moved to excuse them.

Fremont County Judge Steven Boyce warned the jury to "keep an open mind." The jury is not being sequestered -- although it could happen -- so they have very strict standards once they leave the courthouse for the day.

According to Boyce, the jury cannot discuss the case with anyone, including other jurors. They cannot email, text, Tweet or blog about the case. They also must refrain from searching social media and watching or reading the news. If someone persists on talking about the case with a juror, they are required to report it to the bailiff.

If jurors violate this order, they can be held in contempt of court and the trial could start over with an entirely new jury. Boyce said if it does come to that, they will be having a "very uncomfortable conversation."

"It can be tempting to do research," Boyce told the jurors. "You must resist that temptation for our system of justice to work as it should."

Boyce also joked if jurors have any "dangerous hobbies" they should probably wait until after the trial.

"Wear your seatbelt. Put off skydiving and chainsaw juggling," Boyce said.

Opening statements begin Monday at 8:30 a.m.

Alexandra Duggan will be reporting from the courthouse. Follow her on Twitter @dugganreports.

Watch more on the trial of Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell: