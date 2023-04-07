Nampa Police arrest man suspected of advertising illegal drugs, weapons on social media

The 19-year-old suspect was jailed on suspicion of six felonies after a search Wednesday morning on 10th Avenue South.

NAMPA, Idaho — A man who Nampa Police say advertised illegal drugs on social media is now in jail, facing several felony charges.

Officers arrested 19-year-old Juan D. Zavala after executing a search warrant early Wednesday morning on 10th Avenue South near 5th Street South. The police department said that during the search of the home, officers located marijuana, THC cartridges, cocaine, mushrooms, and firearms, including a stolen AK-47 rifle. Police obtained the search warrant after receiving information about someone advertising drugs for sale on social media.

Zavala had a large social media presence, which he used to advertise "illegal items for sale with photos, prices, special deals and giveaways," according to a Nampa Police news release sent out Friday morning. Police said Zavala, on felony probation, also posted photos of a firearm he was illegally possessing.

After arresting Zavala, police booked him into the Canyon County Jail on suspicion of possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession with intent to deliver mushrooms, grand theft by possession (stolen firearm), unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and a felony probation violation.

Zavala is being held in jail on $250,000 bail.

