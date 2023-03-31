Donnelly man arrested on felony drug trafficking charges

Monty White was arrested Wednesday for trafficking more than 28 grams of meth and more than 5 pounds of marijuana, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

DONNELLY, Idaho — A Donnelly man was arrested this week on multiple felony charges, including trafficking methamphetamine and marijuana, the Valley County Sheriff's Office reported Friday.

During a search warrant of Monty White's residence on Wednesday, deputies found marijuana, hashish, methamphetamine, a gun and equipment used for drug sales. The sheriff's office said the warrant was issued for selling and delivering drugs.

White was arrested near his residence on Wednesday and is in custody with a bail of $250,000.

The Valley County Sheriff's Office said White was arrested for trafficking more than 28 grams of methamphetamine, more than 5 pounds of marijuana and unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to Friday's Facebook post, White also faces increased sentencing for delivering narcotics within 1,000 feet of a school and previous drug trafficking convictions.

The sheriff's office said the investigation is ongoing, and it is working with additional agencies to identify others involved in drug sales in the Valley County area. Anonymous tips on drug sales in the county can be reported by clicking here.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call the Valley County Sheriff's Office at 208-382-5160.

