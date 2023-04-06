Caldwell Police: Suspected parole violator waged 'violent attack' on officer during arrest

A struggle began as an officer tried to detain a man Caldwell Police described as a wanted and known gang member at a home on Linden Street.

CALDWELL, Idaho — A man wanted on a previous arrest warrant faces several new charges after what the Caldwell Police Department called a violent attack Wednesday on an officer who was trying to detain him.

41-year-old Gabriel Flores had stopped reporting to his parole officer and had a warrant for his arrest, according to Caldwell Police, who also described him as a "wanted and known gang member." Flores went on parole in December 2021 after serving time in prison for aggravated battery and attempted strangulation. He was scheduled to satisfy his sentence in April 2025.

On Wednesday, an officer spotted Flores at a home on Linden Street and attempted to arrest him. Caldwell Police said Flores ran from the officer, who caught up with him after pursuing him for several minutes. Police said a struggle ensued, and Flores punched the officer in the face and head.

"Flores viciously attacked our officer for several minutes until additional officers arrived on scene and took him into custody without further incident," the Caldwell Police Department said in a news release about the incident.

Flores and the officer were treated for minor injuries. After hospital medical staff cleared Flores, police arrested him on suspicion of violating parole, battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting and obstructing, and eluding.

Like all people suspected of crimes, Flores is presumed innocent of the charges until proven guilty in a court of law. However, in the news release about Wednesday's incident, Caldwell Chief of Police Rex Ingram issued a statement calling for an end to attacks on law enforcement officers.

"Every day across this country, police officers fall victim to violent attacks. The violence against the men and women of law enforcement is an attack on the foundation of our communities and a stain on society," Ingram said. "Our brave heroes don't get paid to be victims. They are paid to protect and serve!"

Caldwell Police said the use-of-force incident will be investigated and evaluated "to ensure it meets or exceeds the high standards expected of all Caldwell Police officers."

