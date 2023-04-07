x
Police investigating after body found in Boise's North End

Police say the Violent Crimes Unit is conducting the investigation after the body was found Friday morning.
BOISE, Idaho — Boise police say they are investigating after officer found a dead body in the North End of Boise Friday morning.

Police have not released many details yet, but say they responded to West Franklin Street between 17th and 18th streets around 8:30 a.m. and found the deceased person.

BPD says Violent Crimes Unit detectives are investigating the case and that more information will be made available as it is confirmed.

