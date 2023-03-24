x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Police ask for public assistance in locating missing, vulnerable teen

15-year-old Salayman was last seen wearing a white and silver jacket while riding a white bike, near Liberty Street and W. Morris Hill Road around 6 p.m. Thursday.

More Videos

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police are looking for a 15-year-old boy who has been reported as missing and vulnerable.

The teenager, named Salayman, was last seen near N. Liberty St and W. Morris Hill Rd around 6:00 pm., according to the Boise Police Department. He is described as being about six feet tall and was last seen wearing a white and silver jacket while riding a white bike.

Salayman's family and law enforcement are concerned he might not be able to find his way home. Police are requesting the public's help in locating the vulnerable teenager.

Anyone who may have seen Salayman or have any information related to his whereabouts is asked to call Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

Related Articles

KTVB is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the KTVB mobile app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Before You Leave, Check This Out