Police ask for public assistance in locating missing, vulnerable teen

15-year-old Salayman was last seen wearing a white and silver jacket while riding a white bike, near Liberty Street and W. Morris Hill Road around 6 p.m. Thursday.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police are looking for a 15-year-old boy who has been reported as missing and vulnerable.

The teenager, named Salayman, was last seen near N. Liberty St and W. Morris Hill Rd around 6:00 pm., according to the Boise Police Department. He is described as being about six feet tall and was last seen wearing a white and silver jacket while riding a white bike.

Salayman's family and law enforcement are concerned he might not be able to find his way home. Police are requesting the public's help in locating the vulnerable teenager.

Anyone who may have seen Salayman or have any information related to his whereabouts is asked to call Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.

BPD is looking for a missing, vulnerable, teenager named Salayman. He is 15-years old and was last seen near N. Liberty St and W. Morris Hill Rd around 6:00 pm. Salayman is around 6 ft tall and was wearing a white and silver jacket and riding a white bike. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/jcwzTPwK8I — Boise PD (@BoisePD) March 24, 2023

