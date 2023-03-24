Police ask for public assistance in locating missing, vulnerable teen

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police are looking for a 15-year-old boy who has been reported as missing and vulnerable.
The teenager, named Salayman, was last seen near N. Liberty St and W. Morris Hill Rd around 6:00 pm., according to the Boise Police Department. He is described as being about six feet tall and was last seen wearing a white and silver jacket while riding a white bike.
Salayman's family and law enforcement are concerned he might not be able to find his way home. Police are requesting the public's help in locating the vulnerable teenager.
Anyone who may have seen Salayman or have any information related to his whereabouts is asked to call Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.
