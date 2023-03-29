Apparent 'fatal stabbing' under investigation at Avimor

The Ada County Sheriff's Office says it appears someone was stabbed in a parked car near the entrance to the subdivision northwest of Boise.

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Deputies are investigating what appears to be a deadly stabbing near the entrance to the Avimor subdivision off of Highway 55, the Ada County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday morning.

The sheriff's office said it appears the stabbing happened in a parked car, and deputies have a suspect in custody.

The investigation remains active, but the sheriff's office said there is "no perceived threat to the public."

This is breaking news. KTVB is working to gather more information, and will update this story as more information is confirmed.

Watch more Local News: