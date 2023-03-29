Two southern Idaho men sentenced in federal fentanyl, firearms cases

A Nampa man is going to federal prison for stealing guns and trading them for fentanyl; a Mountain Home man was sent to prison in a separate fentanyl-related case.

BOISE, Idaho — In separate cases, a man from Nampa and a man from Mountain Home were sentenced this week in U.S. District Court in Boise, the office of U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced Wednesday.

Keith McClary, 38, of Nampa was sentenced to 8 years in federal prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for theft of firearms from a federal firearms licensee, specifically a Nampa gun store. Court records state that in October 2021, he broke into the store, stole 24 guns, and traded some of them "for a large quantity of fentanyl pills," according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. McClary's criminal history includes convictions for burglary, domestic violence and drug possession.

Hurwit credited the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Nampa Police Department for their collaboration in the McClary case.

Jase Anderson, 35, of Mountain Home, was sentenced to 9 years and 2 months in federal prison, followed by 4 years of supervised release, for possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl. During a two-day investigation in July 2022, law enforcement seized six ounces of fentanyl powder, $9,440 in drug proceeds, three guns, and "numerous" rounds of ammunition in a variety of calibers. Court records indicate one of the seized guns was stolen. Anderson's criminal history includes convictions for attempted malicious injury to property, drug possession and domestic battery.

Hurwit credited the Boise Police Department and the Boise Area Narcotic Drug Interdiction Team (BANDIT) for their work on the Anderson case.

Chief U.S. District Judge David Nye issued the sentences in both cases, which were prosecuted as part of the Department of Justice's Project Safe Neighborhoods Program.

