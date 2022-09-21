Two arrested by Boise Police in connection to catalytic converter thefts

BOISE, Idaho — Two people were arrested and an investigation is ongoing in connection to September catalytic converter thefts in Boise, police announced Wednesday.
According to the Boise Police Department, the duo was charged with grand theft and malicious injury to property following a "lengthy investigation" into the crimes. One of the two people also had stolen items from cars and received drug charges.
In a Facebook post Wednesday, Boise Police said it worked with the Neighborhood Contact Unit, Property Crimes Unit, Narcotics Unit, Garden City Police Department, Ada County Sheriff's Office and Meridian Police Department on investigating the thefts.
Officials are working to determine whether the two are connected to other reports of stolen catalytic converters in the area.
Boise Police recommend parking cars in a garage, secure area, or a place with common foot traffic and quality lighting. Car doors should also be locked with valuable items removed.
Catalytic converters contain valuable metals that hold high resale values. Thieves can slide under a car and steal the part within minutes if they have the right tools.
Catalytic converter thefts "are a nationwide problem," according to the Boise Police Department (BPD)
July 2022 numbers from BPD show the crime is increasing in popularity:
- 2019: 12 reports
- 2020: 25 reports
- 2021: 88 reports
- 2022: 89 reports (as of June 5)
