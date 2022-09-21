Move for fun, get fit for life! St. Luke’s FitOne 2022 race day is September 24

Children 12 and under are free with a paid adult registration.

The mission statement of FitOne is to build healthier communities through fun, active living. "Being fit is not a destination; it is a way of life, and through FitOne our VISION is to inspire families to come to the starting line every September and encourage progressive steps in a healthy direction throughout the year."

All St. Luke’s FitOne proceeds support St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital and go directly back into our community to support the health and well being of kids through nutrition education and active living programs.

RACES ON SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

FitOne offers several 5K waves starting at 9:30 a.m. in front of the Idaho Statehouse at the intersection of Capitol Boulevard and Bannock Street on Saturday, September 24. You must be at the start wave by 9 a.m. The race ends in Ann Morrison Park.

Red Wave: Competitive Run

Green Wave: Competitive Stroller Division

Fit & Fun Blue Wave: Non-Competitive Run or Walk - No Wheels, baby joggers or strollers

Fit & Fun Purple Wave: Non-Competitive Run or Walk – No Wheels, baby joggers or strollers

Family Orange Wave: Non-competitive Family/Stroller/All Wheels Division

Race Packets can be picked up 9/21-9/23 at Ann Morrison Park.

INSPIRING HEALTHY KIDS AND FAMILIES

Healthy kids need places to play where the whole family can be active together. St. Luke's FitOne partners with schools around the region to make that happen by funding the construction of running and walking tracks at elementary schools. Their projects include programs that help schools and communities make the most of the tracks and provide a fun, accessible place to promote activity. Tracks are used for PE classes, recess walking programs, and as a community resource after school.

With these contributions, FitOne is helping children and families build a foundation for a lifetime of healthy habits, as they set goals for healthy living and work to achieve them.

Finish Festival

FitOne participants are encouraged to invite their friends and family to Ann Morrison Park to cheer them over the finish line, then stay and enjoy the family-friendly finish festival with snacks, great music and high fives!