Vandals leave Capital High fields 'unplayable,' Boise P.D. investigating

Capital football practices and games will have to be rescheduled because of the thousands of dollars worth of damage to the field.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police officers are investigating vandalism that caused thousands of dollars in damage to the football and softball fields at Capital High School.

The Boise Police Department said at about 11:15 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, people drove two vehicles -- a car and a pickup -- into the school's parking lot and onto the fields, where police say they drove recklessly. The vehicles are described as a light-colored late 1990s-model sedan and a dark-colored Chevrolet Avalanche or Honda Ridgeline.

Capital High School reports that the vandalism has left the football field "unplayable," and practices and games have to be rescheduled.

Boise Police have released surveillance photos. Anyone with information is asked to call Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (208-343-2677).

Capital High School fields vandalized 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4

Watch more crime news: