Trial of Joseph Hoadley Day 3 live blog

Federal prosecutors may finish presenting their case against the former Caldwell Police officer Wednesday.

BOISE, Idaho — Prosecutors plan to call four more witnesses Wednesday in the trial of former Caldwell Police officer Joseph Hoadley, who's charged with four felony counts: deprivation of rights under the color of the law; destruction, alteration or falsification of records in a federal investigation; tampering with a witness by harassment; and tampering with documents. He pleaded not guilty to all four counts in August.

Tuesday in U.S. District Court, another former officer testified that in 2017 he saw Hoadley strike a man in the head, causing him to fall to the ground, after Hoadley detained him on suspicion of marijuana possession. More from Tuesday's proceedings is posted here in the Day 2 live blog.

