Trial of Joseph Hoadley Day 3 live blog

BOISE, Idaho — Prosecutors plan to call four more witnesses Wednesday in the trial of former Caldwell Police officer Joseph Hoadley, who's charged with four felony counts: deprivation of rights under the color of the law; destruction, alteration or falsification of records in a federal investigation; tampering with a witness by harassment; and tampering with documents. He pleaded not guilty to all four counts in August.
Tuesday in U.S. District Court, another former officer testified that in 2017 he saw Hoadley strike a man in the head, causing him to fall to the ground, after Hoadley detained him on suspicion of marijuana possession. More from Tuesday's proceedings is posted here in the Day 2 live blog.
KTVB reporter Morgan Romero is in the courtroom Wednesday, sending live updates via Twitter. Follow here for her live blog:
Watch more crime news:
See the latest Treasure Valley crime news in our YouTube playlist:
KTVB is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.
Download the KTVB mobile app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.