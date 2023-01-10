Police: Nampa woman found dead inside apartment

Nampa Police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead Monday inside an apartment on 1st Street North. A suspect has not been identified.

BOISE, Idaho — The Nampa Police Department is investigating a homicide case after a woman was found dead inside an apartment on Monday, according to a news release.

Police said officers responded to 1st Street North in Nampa after receiving a report of a dead individual from someone inside the apartment. The caller said they went to the apartment Monday after several days without contact with the victim.

Detectives with the Nampa Police Department are searching for persons of interest and additional information. A suspect has not been identified.

Tuesday's news release did not include information on whether the victim had wounds or events leading up to the woman's death. Her identity also was not released Tuesday.

Nampa Police ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677). Information can also be provided to Crime Stoppers through the P3 Tips app on mobile devices or at www.343COPS.com.

