Albertsons Boise Open donates $3 million to 40 Treasure Valley charities

Across 33 years of the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron, the event has donated more than $33 million to charity.

BOISE, Idaho — Last summer, 150 golfers competed in the 33rd annual Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron for a total purse of $1 million. On Tuesday, the Albertsons Companies Foundation announced 40 charities in the Treasure Valley received a total of $3 million in donations from the tournament.

The $3 million donation sets a new record in the 33-year history of the Korn Ferry Tour, the PGA's developmental tour. The four-day tournament at Hillcrest Country Club donates 100% of ticket sales to local charities, giving purchasers the opportunity to select the benefiting organization.

Albertsons Intermountain Division President, John Colgrove, presented big checks to five of those 40 non-profit organizations on Tuesday morning.

Hand-delivered donations presented Tuesday morning are listed below by organization and amount:

Idaho Humane Society: $109,811

Make-A-Wish Foundation of Idaho: $43,336

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho: $29,756

Camp Rainbow Gold: $26,851

First Tee Idaho: $22,241

"We are thrilled to support local Treasure Valley charities in such a big way," Colgrove said. "Albertsons and the Albertsons Companies Foundation are pleased with the success of last year's Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron and the charitable funds raised for local charities thanks to the support of our fans and amazing sponsors. We look forward to another great event this year and the impact it will make on our community."

Last year, Will Gordon earned a PGA Tour card by winning the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron. Gordon, MJ Daffue and Philip Knowles squared off in a sudden-death playoff on the 18th hole, before Gordon separated himself to capture his first Korn Ferry Tour win.

The 34th annual Boise Open returns to Hillcrest Country Club Aug. 24 - Aug. 27, 2023.

