Woman sentenced for 2020 murder at Boise hotel

Eava June-McCarthy will serve at least 18 years in prison before she can apply for parole.

BOISE, Idaho — A Nampa woman who killed a man in October 2020 during an attempted robbery in a Boise hotel room is going to prison for first-degree murder.

Eava June-McCarthy, 20, was sentenced Friday to life in prison, with 18 years fixed, for the death of Gamaliel Nava. June-McCarthy in March 2022 pleaded guilty to first-degree murder. As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors dropped a charge of destruction of evidence.

June-McCarthy stabbed Nava in the eye and shot him in a hotel room near Boise Towne Square. After the attack, Boise Police said Nava was found in the hallway with gunshot and stab wounds. Nava, who was 42 years old, was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital.

After June-McCarthy's arrest, a deputy prosecutor said she told other people that she killed Garzon as revenge for raping her when she was younger. Investigators did not find any information or evidence to support the rape claim.

June-McCarthy will become eligible for possible parole after serving 18 years of her life sentence.

Ada County District Judge Michael Reardon presided over this case, including Friday's sentencing.

