Boise Police looking for bank robbery suspect

Boise Police say a bank robbery took place Friday morning on Overland Road.
BOISE, Idaho — A bank robbery occurred at 10:13 a.m. Friday, according to Boise Police, and the alleged suspect took off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

According to a BPD tweet, the incident occurred on the 6900 block of W. Overland Road.

Police are searching for a Hispanic man in his early 20s, described as being around 5'8.

Law enforcement is currently conducting an area search and anyone with information or sees suspicious activity is asked to call 911.

This story will be updated.

