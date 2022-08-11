Woman assaulted and robbed in parking lot of Sandy Point beach

The woman was reportedly attacked by three people who then robbed her of her handgun while in the parking lot of Sandy Point beach.

The woman was reportedly attacked by three people who then robbed her of her handgun in the parking lot of Sandy Point beach, according to investigators. The woman told investigators she was punched in the face twice and grabbed around the neck.

While preparing to leave the park, the woman said she encountered a man in the parking lot that had called her son a name earlier in the day. According to the woman, the encounter turned from a conversation into a verbal argument between the woman and another group of people that surrounded her car and would not let her leave.

The victim said another woman grabbed her shoulders and attempted to hit her in the face, but missed. The victim was able to break free and get into her vehicle to drive away, but a man reached through the open driver's window and punched her in the face.

The woman told investigators she got out of the car with her handgun pointed at the ground in an attempt to make the group back down and allow her to drive away. The woman told investigators it was at that point when a man grabbed her by the neck and punched her in the face, while another man took her gun and threw it on the ground.

The victim was able to recover her gun and get back into her car to drive away. Aside from some cuts and bruises, the woman said she was not badly injured during the confrontation.

The incident reportedly happened around 8:30 that night, around the time that people would be leaving the park.

The victim described the woman who tried to attack her as being about 5 feet tall and around 25 years old. She wore a nose ring on her right side with shoulder-length brown hair, and was wearing a yellow tank top and shorts.

The man who struck the victim is described as being 6'4" tall, around 150 lbs, with short brown hair and a tattoo on his left shoulder. He was estimated to be around 30 years old with a scar on his right cheek.

The other man was estimated to be between 16 to 20 years old and 5'3" tall, with a heavy build and short brown hair.

Detectives with the Ada County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information or who may have witnessed the altercation to call (208) 577-3703 or send an email to amccray@adacounty.id.gov

