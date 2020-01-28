Deadline arrives for Rexburg mother ordered to present her children

The investigation into Lori Vallow's missing children, seven-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, is still ongoing.

HAWAII, USA — Thursday is the deadline for an Idaho mother to physically show her children to authorities after they were reported missing months ago.

The investigation into Lori Vallow's missing children, seven-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, is still ongoing. On Monday, Vallow and her new husband, Daybell, were found in Hawaii.

While authorities confirmed the information of the search warrant and the order to produce the children, the Madison County Prosecutor's Office said Wednesday in a press release that because this is a "Child Protection" case, more details might not be released to the public.

“We are grateful for the concern and attention being shown regarding the location, health and safety of Tyler Ryan and J.J. Vallow," the office said. "We again renew our gratitude for the help received and continue to request that anybody with information regarding the whereabouts of the children come forward.

"With all the attention paid to this case this week, we would also remind the public and media that Child Protection cases are sealed and confidential. While the Court did allow us to announce the existence of the case and the order that Lori Vallow produce her children, any and all other documents, hearings, and court filings are sealed and confidential by law. As such we legally cannot comment on any other aspect of the case. In the event that information comes forward that would be important for the public to know, we will inquire of the court as to whether that information can be shared.

"Again, thank you for your attention regarding this matter. We hope and pray that the children will be produced or found and that they are safe and healthy.”

Staff members at the Kauai Marriot Resort tell KTVB that Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell were in fact at the resort but checked out on Tuesday afternoon.

However, Vallow and Daybell could still be at the resort because they were talking about going to the pool and beach area.

Kauai police, which is assisting Rexburg police, served Vallow with an order of petition that states Vallow must physically produce her children to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare by Thursday.

East Idaho News reporter Nate Eaton was there as the couple was being served.

On Sunday, officers also served a search warrant to the couple's Kauai townhome.

Rexburg police say there is no evidence that either of the children were in Hawaii with the couple.