Mom of missing Rexburg kids found in Hawaii with new husband

Seventeen-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow still have not been located.

REXBURG, Idaho — Police say the mother of two missing children has been found in Hawaii, along with her new husband, but the children still have not been located.

Seventeen-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow have been missing since September 2019.

Police say their mother, Lori Vallow Daybell, and her new husband Chad Daybell, lied to investigators about where the children are.

The couple left Idaho last year, the day after local police questioned them about the children's whereabouts.

The Kaua'i Police Department announced Sunday that the couple had been contacted in Kaua'i, where they had been staying for an unknown period of time.

Authorities in Kaua'i are assisting the Rexburg Police Department with the case.

Police say Lori Vallow was served Saturday with an order of petition to have her physically produce the children to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. On Sunday, officers in Kaua'i served a search warrant in the case, although it's unclear what, if anything, they found.

“KPD’s desire is to continue to assist the Rexburg police in whatever way we can with their efforts to locate the missing children,” said Kaua‘i Police Chief Todd G. Raybuck. “It’s our sincere hope that the children have a safe return.”