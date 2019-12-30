BOISE, Idaho — Police in Idaho say they've made no progress despite receiving hundreds of tips about two missing children whose parents aren't cooperating with authorities.

The Rexburg Police Department has eight officers following leads from across the country in their search to find 7-year-old Joshua Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan.

The children haven't been seen since September.

The couple issued a statement through an attorney, saying they love their son and daughter and look forward to addressing “allegations once they have moved beyond speculation and rumor."

The couple married in recent months after both of their spouses died under unusual circumstances earlier this year.

RELATED: 'Investigations need facts, not more rumors': Investigators continue the search for missing Idaho kids

RELATED: Police: Two missing Idaho kids last seen in September