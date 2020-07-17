Lori Vallow's bond reduced to $150,000, court date set for January 2021

Vallow's bond was set at $50,000 for each misdemeanor charge against her, totaling $150,000. Vallow also has an outstanding case in Fremont County.

REXBURG, Idaho — Lori Vallow, the mother of Rexburg children Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow, appeared in Madison County court on Friday via Zoom for a pretrial hearing. During the hearing, her bond was reduced from $1 million to $150,000.

Her first official court date was also set to take place from January 25-29, 2021.

Judge Michelle Mallard said all factors of Vallow's case were considered in the decision to reduce bond, including Vallow's Fremont County conspiracy charges that hold a bond of $1 million.

Vallow's husband, Chad Daybell, is currently being held in Fremont County on a $1 million, facing destruction of evidence and conspiracy charges.

Neither Vallow nor her husband Chad Daybell has been formally charged with killing 7-year-old JJ Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, who were found buried in Daybell's pet cemetery after a months-long investigation into their whereabouts.

Vallow's attorney Mark Means asked that the court consider that Vallow's two felony charges, desertion or nonsupport of a minor, were dropped when determining bail. He stated that the charges Vallow is currently facing only hold a maximum penalty of 2 years and/or $2,500.

Means also referred to Vallow as a "model inmate" and acknowledged that Vallow has no previous criminal history. In addition, Means said Vallow would adhere to the previously set conditions applied to Vallow's release should she bail out.

"We think ultimately that the $1 million bond is not reflective of the current charges," Means said. "We'd ask that the court reduce [bond] to $100,000.

Madison County Prosecutor Rob Wood was present during the hearing. Wood said the state believes that each of Vallow's misdemeanor charges were "an overt act in furtherance of a felony" to hide the location of her deceased children.

"When [Vallow] obstructed the investigation of the safety and welfare of JJ Vallow, she was hiding the location of her dead child," Wood said. "When she refused to comply with a lawful order to produce her children, she did so in an effort to conceal the deaths of her minor children, all while telling friends and family they were fine."

Wood also acknowledged that Vallow allegedly asked Melanie Daybell, Chad Daybell's late wife, to lie to police about the location of the children. Wood said the state believes she did so to conceal the location of Tylee and JJ's bodies.

Ultimately, Judge Mallard set bond at $50,000 for each misdemeanor charge Vallow is currently facing, bringing the total to $150,000.

All conditions that were applied to Vallow's release in her last court hearing in May will remain in place, including remaining within Madison County. In addition, she is to have no contact with anyone involved in her pending case in Fremont County, including her husband.

Vallow will appear in Madison County court for her first official hearing regarding the three misdemeanor charges in January 2021.

