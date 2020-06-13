Rexburg PD: Human remains found on Chad Daybell's property belong to JJ Vallow, Tylee Ryan

Just days after confirmation from family members, Rexburg Police Department confirmed that the remains found belonged to JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

REXBURG, Idaho — The Rexburg Police Department sent out a notification on Saturday confirming that the human remains found on Chad Daybell's property belong to 8-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, the two Rexburg children who have been missing since September.

JJ;s grandparents, Larry and Kay Woodcock, and Tylee's brother and sister-in-law, Colby and Kelsee Ryan confirmed those remains belong to JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan several days ago. The official announcement came on Saturday.

"It is with heavy hearts that we now confirm that those remains have now been officially identified as those of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan," states the press release.

The investigation is still ongoing with the help of the Rexburg Police Department, the Fremont County Sheriff's Office and the FBI.

Chad Daybell, the children's mother Lori Vallow's husband, still remains in custody on a $1 million bond. Vallow is also in custody on a $1 million bond.

Watch more on the search for Lori Vallow's missing Idaho kids: