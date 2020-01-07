Live at 1 p.m. - Chad Daybell to make court appearance on new conspiracy charges

Daybell was arrested earlier this month after investigators found the bodies of two missing children buried on his property.

REXBURG, Idaho — A Rexburg man arrested earlier this month after investigators found the bodies of two missing children buried on his property is due to appear in court Wednesday.

Chad Daybell was charged Tuesday with two new felony charges of conspiracy to commit alteration, destruction or concealment in connection to the case. Lori Vallow, Daybell's wife of seven months and the mother of the dead children, is facing the same charges.

Daybell was arrested June 9 after the bodies of 7-year-old JJ Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan were discovered buried in a pet cemetery on his property in Fremont County. JJ's body was wrapped in plastic and duct tape, investigators say, while Tylee had been dismembered and burned.

Both children had been missing since September. Authorities have not yet determined how they died, and neither Daybell nor Vallow has been charged with causing their deaths. Rather, according to prosecutors, the new charges are connected to the criminal act of concealing JJ and Tylee's bodies.

Daybell also faces felony charges of concealment of evidence in connection to the case. His hearing is set to begin at 1 p.m. and will be streamed live in this story.

