Boise man arrested and charged with hit-and-run, DUI after two Meridian crashes

The driver was treated for injuries, then taken to jail on three misdemeanor counts.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A Boise man is charged with three misdemeanors after a hit-and-run crash reported Wednesday night in Meridian. Police arrested him after, they say, he crashed his pickup truck into a building shortly after the first crash.

The Meridian Police and Fire departments responded to the hit-and-run report at about 8:50 p.m. Wednesday near Franklin and Eagle roads. Shortly after that, an injury crash was reported on East Magic View Drive, which is just west of Eagle Road and south of Franklin. Officers found a blue pickup truck upside down with a man inside; according to the police department, he had crashed into a building.

Meridian Fire crews stabilized the pickup and got the driver out. He was taken to the hospital for injuries not considered life-threatening.

Police later arrested the driver, identified as 41-year-old Justin Sly, and took him to the Ada County Jail. He is charged with three misdemeanor counts: Leaving the scene of an accident or failing to stop for damage; consumption or possession of an open container of alcohol; and driving under the influence, second offense.

According to online court records, Sly pleaded not guilty to the charges on Thursday and bond was set at $1,000. Ada County arrest reports show he was still in jail as of Thursday afternoon.

