Vehicle v. pedestrian collision leaves 83-year-old woman dead

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — An 83-year-old Kingston woman died Monday when she was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street.

Idaho State Police (ISP) said that the vehicle v. pedestrian collision happened on Monday, May 15, at approximately 4:15 p.m. at the intersection of Coeur d'Alene River Road and Silver Valley Road in Kingston, Shoshone County, Idaho.

A 77-year-old Kingston man was traveling westbound on Silver Valley Road, driving a 1984 Ford F-250 pickup truck. As he continued through the intersection of Coeur d'Alene River Road, the 83-year-old woman was crossing Silver Valley Road, where she was impacted by the Ford truck.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin are being notified.

ISP said that traffic at the intersection of Couer d'Alene River Road and Silver Valley Road was blocked for approximately three hours.

Idaho State Police, Shoshone County Sheriff's Office, Kellogg Police Department and Shoshone County Fire District #2 are investigating the incident.

