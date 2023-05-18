1 killed in Canyon County car crash

The crash was between a motorcycle and a car and happened around 9:16 p.m. near the intersection of Old Highway 30 and Galloway Road north of Caldwell, ISP said.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — A Caldwell man was killed in a vehicle crash in Canyon County Tuesday night, according to Idaho State Police (ISP).

The crash was between a motorcycle and a car and happened around 9:16 p.m. near the intersection of Old Highway 30 and Galloway Road north of Caldwell, according to ISP.

A 55-year-old Caldwell man was traveling southbound on a Harley Davison motorcycle on Old Highway 30 when, according to police, a 24-year-old Caldwell man traveling northbound in a Kia Niro attempted to turn into a driveway on the west side of the road and failed to yield to the cyclist, and struck the motorcycle.

The rider of the Harley succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

ISP was assisted by the Canyon County Sheriff's Office in responding to the accident which blocked the roadway for nearly three hours.

Watch more Local News: