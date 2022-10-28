Utah man pleads guilty to three felony charges in connection to sexual assault of jogger in 2018

The woman was running on her regular jogging route when Campbell attacked her from behind, grabbing her around the neck and knocking her to the ground.

BOISE, Idaho — A Utah man could spend the next 45 years in prison stemming from a 2018 violent attack and sexual assault of a female jogger.

Nicholas J. Campbell, pleaded guilty Friday to three felony counts in connection to the 2018 attack: battery to commit a serious felony, infliction of great bodily injury, and destruction of evidence.

The attack occurred on Nov. 30, just after 6:30 a.m., in the Charter Pointe neighborhood in Boise. The victim did not know Campbell, but both individuals lived in the same neighborhood at the time.

The woman was running on her regular jogging route when Campbell attacked her from behind. He grabbed her around the neck and knocked her to the ground, and then attacked her.

According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, Campbell targeted the woman by spying on her while she ran her daily route, without her knowledge.

For years following the attack, detectives worked the case, interviewing dozens of people and collecting evidence — including multiple DNA swabs from suspects in the case.

The compiled DNA evidence identified Campbell as the attacker, and he was arrested in 2021.

Campbell entered "Alford pleas" for the charges, meaning he does not admit guilt, but does acknowledge the evidence would most likely result in a guilty verdict if the case ever went to trial.

Prosecutors dropped a felony persistent violator charge in exchange for the guilty pleas, and recommended a 45-year prison sentence, with the possibility of parole after 20 years.

A sentencing hearing is set for Jan. 6.

