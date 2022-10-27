Boise stabbing suspect arrested in California

42-year-old Ryan McCabe was identified as a suspect in connection to a July 14 stabbing in a Boise parking lot. He was recently arrested in Chico, California.

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise man police were searching for in Idaho following a stabbing in July was arrested in California during a traffic stop.

According to the Boise Police Department, 42-year-old Ryan McCabe was identified as a suspect in connection to a July 14 stabbing in a parking lot on South Entertainment Avenue.

Police said the early-morning incident started as a physical fight between McCabe and a person he knew. Officers with Boise Police reportedly located the victim with serious injuries around 2 a.m. July 14, but McCabe had left the scene.

In an updated press release, Boise Police said McCabe was "traveling in an unknown vehicle." The department released McCabe's physical description to the public and notified law enforcement in the region.

On Oct. 18, McCabe was arrested in Chico, Calif., for charges related to a traffic stop. Investigators in the state found McCabe had a felony warrant for aggravated battery in Boise.

McCabe was booked into the Butte County Jail, according to the Boise Police Department. His extradition to Idaho is pending.

Watch more Local News: