Police searching for stabbing suspect in Boise

The suspect is 41-year-old Ryan McCabe. He is approximately 6’3” with several tattoos. The public is asked to notify police with information and McCabe’s whereabouts

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department (BPD) is searching for a suspect involved in a stabbing early Thursday morning.

Around 2 a.m., BPD responded to a reported stabbing in a parking lot off of South Entertainment Avenue just northwest of Cole and Overland. According to BPD, officers located the victim and Ada County Paramedics took him to a hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Detectives from BPD’s Violent Crimes Unit identified 41-year-old Ryan McCabe as the suspect who fled the scene in an unknown vehicle.

According to BPD, there was a fight between McCabe and the victim leading up to the stabbing. Police say McCabe and the victim reportedly know each other.

McCabe is described as being approximately 6’3” with several tattoos.

BPD detectives are coordinating with other law enforcement agencies across the state.

BPD is asking for the public to call Ada County Dispatch at (208)377-6790 if anyone sees him or has information on his whereabouts.

Watch more crime news: