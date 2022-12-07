Mule deer shot and left to waste in Madison County

Conservation officers say the bucks were shot sometime between June 24 and June 29, in the White Owl Butte Area.

MADISON COUNTY, IDAHO, Idaho — Idaho Fish and Game (IDFG) are seeking information on two mule deer bucks that were shot and left to waste in Madison County.

Conservation officers say the bucks were shot sometime between June 24 and June 29, in the White Owl Butte Area of Madison County.

"Both deer were still in velvet and had potential to become a nice legitimate deer for a legal hunter during the season," Officer Rob Howe said. "If anyone has any information about who shot these two deer please give us a call."

Citizens Against Poaching (CAP) are offering a reward for any information that leads to a citation.

Those with information are asked to contact the CAP hotline at 1-800-632-5999, or Conservation Officers Rob Howe (208)-390-0634, and Spencer Wesche (208)-220-9073. Callers may remain anonymous.

