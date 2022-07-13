Canyon County deputy involved in Nampa shooting

The man shot was suspected of shooting a driver Wednesday afternoon in Nampa. The suspect was treated and is back in police custody.

Example video title will go here for this video

NAMPA, Idaho — A man suspected of shooting a driver Wednesday in Nampa, and was later shot by a Canyon County deputy, is back in police custody after being treated at the hospital.

The Nampa Police Department is leading the Critical Incident Task Force investigation, and has released a basic, preliminary timeline of the events.

At about 3:40 p.m. Wednesday, Nampa Dispatch was notified that a man had shot a driver near the intersection of Middleton Road and Flamingo Avenue. According to NPD, the victim provided a description of the suspect, including the direction in which he fled.

Around 5:05 p.m. near Cassia Street and Karcher Road, a Canyon County deputy located a vehicle matching the description of the suspect's vehicle. The deputy initiated a traffic stop. When the suspect exited the vehicle, the deputy perceived a threat and shot him, according to NPD. The suspect was treated at a hospital and released into police custody.

The suspect's name has not been released. Additional details, including likely criminal charges, are expected later Thursday.

“The Nampa Police Department, along with our CITF partners, will be conducting a thorough investigation into both incidents. We are grateful for the teamwork provided by these agencies,” Nampa Police Chief Joe Huff said.

Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue said what unfolded was a "tense situation that resulted in a deputy making a split-second decision in the name of public safety.”

“I am thankful the incident did not result in the injury of any additional individuals. Violent crime is present in our communities and our law enforcement officers continue to put their lives on the line every day and night to protect our society," Donahue said. "Per our CCSO office policy, the deputy involved has been placed on paid administrative leave.”

Watch more crime news: