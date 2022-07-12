Possibly armed man in Meridian now in custody

A code red went out to nearby residents advising those near Meridian and Victory roads to stay in their homes until police say it is safe.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Multiple agencies responding to an incident near the area of Meridian and Victory roads say they were looking for a possibly armed man who is now in custody after a police pursuit with an alleged stolen vehicle.

A code red was issued on Tuesday to nearby residents which advised them to stay in their homes until police say it is safe and to avoid the area if possible.

Patrick Orr with the Ada County Sheriff's Office said they were looking for a white male with long hair wearing black pants and that this person was possibly armed.

A spokesperson with the Meridian Police Department said the search occurred after a police pursuit into an alleged stolen vehicle.

Orr said multiple agencies like Idaho State Police, Canyon County Sheriff's Office, Meridian Police and the ASCO are involved.

This story will be updated.

Watch more crime news: