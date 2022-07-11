Geese, goslings ran over and decapitated in southeast Idaho

An individual used a vehicle to run over the geese and their non-flying goslings in three separate locations in Bear Lake County.

BEAR LAKE, Idaho — Multiple adult Canada geese and their goslings were run over during 4th of July weekend, near the small community of Bloomington in southeast Idaho.

According to Idaho Fish and Game (IDFG), sometime during 4th of July weekend, an individual used a vehicle to run over the geese and their non-flying goslings in three separate locations in Bear Lake County.

At each location, many of the heads were removed from the dead geese and taken from the scene. All of the locations were within a 200-yard stretch of Bloomington Bottoms Road, just one mile before it intersects with Pole Line Road.

IDFG is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect or gathering additional information about the killings.

Anyone with information is instructed to contact Senior Conservation Officer Kolby White in Montpelier at 208-204-3921, or the Citizens Against Poaching Hotline at 1-800-632-5999. Callers may remain anonymous and a reward will be offered for information that leads to an arrest.

