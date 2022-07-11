Officials looking for missing Homedale woman

Kathy Jo Jones was last heard from on July 8 when she left Homedale to go to the mountains.

OWYHEE COUNTY, Idaho — The Owyhee County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance to locate a woman that left the Homedale area and has not been seen or heard from since.

Kathy Jo Jones, 63, left "to go to the mountains" on July 8 in her red 2017 RAV4, with the Idaho license plate DBA61. She is described as 5'3, 210 pounds with long brown hair, bangs and blue eyes, according to a press release from Owyhee County.

Jones was last seen wearing a flower print bikini top and black bicycle shorts. Officials say she has physical and mental disabilities that require medication.

She is known to frequent Silver City, Riggins, Council and other areas along the Salmon River.

Those with information are asked to contact the Owyhee County Sheriff's Office at 208-495-1154 extension 2 or a local law enforcement agency.

