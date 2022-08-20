Man dies after stabbing at Boise Bench home

39-year-old Jorge Lossi was arrested Friday night on suspicion of second-degree murder.

BOISE, Idaho — One man is dead and another is in jail on suspicion of second-degree murder after a stabbing at a home on South Orchard Street near West Franklin Road in Boise.

Officers found an injured man when responding to a call for service at the home at about 10:55 p.m. Friday. Ada County Paramedics also responded and attempted lifesaving efforts, but the man passed away. The Boise Police Department said a preliminary investigation showed he had been stabbed.

Officers detained 39-year-old Jorge Lossi at the scene. After further investigation by detectives with the BPD Violent Crime Unit, officers arrested Lossi and booked him into the Ada County Jail.

Police have not said if they believe the suspect and victim knew each other before Friday night's stabbing, or what might have led up to it.

The Boise Police Department said Saturday morning that the investigation is ongoing.

