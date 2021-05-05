Jogger attack suspect set to enter plea next month

Nicholas J. Campbell is charged in the violent attack and sexual assault of a woman jogging in Boise in 2018.

BOISE, Idaho — The man charged in the violent attack and sexual assault of a woman jogging in a Boise neighborhood appeared in an Idaho courtroom Wednesday morning.

Nicholas J. Campbell, 30, was arrested in April, more than two years after the Nov. 30, 2018 attack. He has been indicted by a grand jury on charges of battery with intent to commit a serious felony, infliction of great bodily injury, and concealment of evidence in the case.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office says the victim was running on West Brogan Drive in the Charter Pointe subdivision at about 6:30 a.m. when a man grabbed her from behind. The assailant put her in a chokehold, choking her until she lost consciousness, then sexually assaulted her before running away.

The victim suffered scrapes, cuts, and other injuries in the assault. A passing driver saw her lying in the street and stopped to help and call 911.

Despite a search of the area and lengthy investigation, the case dragged on with no arrests for years. The Ada County Sheriff's Office says they set their sights on Campbell - who had lived in the neighborhood at the time of the attack before moving to Utah - after being contacted by another law enforcement agency about a different crime.

Officials say Campbell's DNA is a match to DNA collected after the assault, and that he matches the physical description given by the jogger. He was extradited back to Idaho after being taken into custody in Salt Lake City, and is currently held in the Ada County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Campbell, who appeared in court via livestream from the jail, spoke little during the Wednesday hearing. His attorney asked the judge for more time to review the evidence before the defendant enters a plea.

If convicted of the charges against him, Campbell faces up to 45 years in prison. Prosecutors have also indicated they will seek to have Campbell designated as a persistent violator, an enhancement that could extend the possible prison sentence to life in prison.

Campbell is due back in court June 2 to enter his plea.

